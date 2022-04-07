Govt to invite bids for 2 GW offshore wind energy projects soon: Minister

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"Our journey is incomplete without offshore wind energy. We will bring bids for 1,000 MW in Gujarat and after that 1,000 MW in Tamil Nadu," he said.
On Thursday, the minister also said that the government plans to invite bids for a nine-gigawatt electrolyzer manufacturing capacity to boost the domestic production of green hydrogen.
The minister also urged the international investors' community to create a fund to finance clean energy and storage projects.
Green energy has come to the forefront of the Centre's policy making process with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment at the COP-26 Summit at Glasgow of turning India carbon neutral by the 2070.
The Union Budget this year gave a blueprint of the government's major emphasis on energy transition and renewable energy.
Singh, who also holds the portfolio for new and renewable energy, noted that India's present clean energy capacity is at 160 GW, and it would have been 10 to 15 GW more if the pandemic had not occurred.
In a recent standing committee report submitted in the parliament, the parliamentary panel pulled up the union ministry for new and renewable energy for not achieving assigned yearly targets for installation of renewable power.
The ministry achieved only 8,760.57 MW, 8,843.29 MW and 7,549.64 MW, against the renewable energy targets of 15,555 MW, 12,252 MW and 12,880 MW for the years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, with shortfall of about 44%, 28% and 42%, respectively, it said.
Similarly, during the year 2021-22, against the target of 19,635.90 MW, only 10,050.74 MW of renewable power could be installed up to January, 2022 which is only 51% of the given target.
