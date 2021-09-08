Govt to leverage state-run power firms to add green energy capacity

India’s electricity demand has been growing. In a reflection of revival of economic activity in the country, India’s peak electricity demand recorded an all time high of 200.57 GW on 7 July. Also, in a reaffirmation of India’s push for green energy sources, solar and wind generation recorded an all-time high of 43.1 GW on 27 July as compared to the previously recorded high of 41.1 GW on 11 June.