Govt to plug duty loophole in solar equipment imports

“My worry is that you should not take undue benefit at the cost of the people. Now, there are two ways that you can take undue benefit at the cost of the people. One is that you took part in the bid and you bid taking into account the customs duty, so you bid higher. But you evaded the customs duty, so your bid will have to be reduced or cancelled. That is number one. Otherwise, people will have to pay unnecessarily. Since you didn’t pay customs duty, you can’t charge people for it," Singh said.