‘Govt to provide more support for energy storage if needed’

Rahul Walawalkar, President of IESA, says: “India is strongly focused towards clean energy transition aiming high for the growth of e-mobility as well as renewable energy. With the vision set by the prime minister, we have a wonderful opportunity to make India a global hub for manufacturing, R&D and adoption of advanced energy storage, e mobility and green hydrogen technology within the coming decades. We have a long way to go but we have a very strong believe that India has tremendous capability and a ecosystem that can contribute for this transition."