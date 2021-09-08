Govt to provide VGF for green hydrogen in heavy mobility: Raj Kumar Singh

“The Minister informed that government is proposing to come out with mandates for green hydrogen purchase obligations in refining and fertilizers starting with 10 percent which will be increased later to 20-25 percent. With time by adding more and more volume the price will reduce and the mandate will no longer be required. He added that we are also proposing to come up with Viability Gap Funding(VGF) for green hydrogen in heavy mobility and are also eyeing other sectors such as steel," ministry of new and renewable energy said in a statement.