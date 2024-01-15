Govt to rope in PSUs for subsidised solar rooftop plan; households with low power consumption to get rent
In a move to promote the rooftop solar programme that encourages households with low power demand to set up panels, the government may involve state-run power sector entities such as NTPC, NHPC, Power Grid Corporation, and SJVN in supporting the initiative. Upcoming guidelines will permit these public sector units (PSUs) to cover the solar panel installation expenses and provide compensation for utilising the rooftops of houses, making the proposition more appealing, according to a report by the Economic Times.