In a move to promote the rooftop solar programme that encourages households with low power demand to set up panels, the government may involve state-run power sector entities such as NTPC, NHPC, Power Grid Corporation, and SJVN in supporting the initiative. Upcoming guidelines will permit these public sector units (PSUs) to cover the solar panel installation expenses and provide compensation for utilising the rooftops of houses, making the proposition more appealing, according to a report by the Economic Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a senior government official speaking to ET, “the companies will establish subsidiaries to execute the rooftop project plan. Roof rent will assist lower-income households in participating in rooftop solar projects."

The PSUs are expected to sell the excess power generated through these installed solar panels and generate revenue. Households will be paid a rental amount for the panels installed on their rooftops, the report further added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step-by-step guide to installing rooftop solar panels for homes Visit the National Portal of MNRE at https://solarrooftop.gov.in and register by selecting the local distribution company (DISCOM). Provide necessary details such as an electricity connection number, email, and mobile number.

Enter additional details like the name on the electricity bill, address, proposed rooftop solar system capacity, and details of existing installations, if any. Upload a copy of the latest electricity bill.

Upon receiving feasibility approval, choose a vendor registered/empanelled with the DISCOM to install the rooftop solar system. Adhere to specified technical standards, and use domestically manufactured solar modules with BIS-certified inverters.

After installation, submit project completion details and apply for net-metering. Follow DISCOM instructions regarding net-metering charges, agreement signing, etc.

DISCOM officials will inspect the system to ensure that it meets minimum technical specifications and standards.

Upon successful inspection and net-meter installation, DISCOM will generate a commissioning certificate online.

Submit bank details and upload a copy of a cancelled cheque. The central government subsidy will be released directly into the bank account by the fund-handling agency.

