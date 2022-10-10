Govt weighs ending reverse auction for green power bids

“The speed of wind will be different in Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, so the rates of electricity will also be different. They will depend on the wind speed. So, how does SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) sell it to the discoms? So, we have decided to come out with a rule for pooling, bundling. All tariffs will be bundled together and then offered. It will be a rolling sort of thing. It will be for every five years. If we start this today, we will continue for five years. So, all the bids which will be done by SECI; it will be a rolling sort of an average," he said.

