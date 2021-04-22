Govt working to keep lights on as virus hits workers

The Union power ministry is working in close coordination with the states for facilitating round-the-clock electricity supply from state sector projects as well. Of India’s installed power generation capacity of 379.13 gigawatts (GW), the central and state sector projects account for 96.18GW and 103.62GW, respectively. “Central sector power PSUs have a large workforce, and they are getting infected by the virus. Constant reviews are taking place with a focus on avoiding any foreseeable impact on power supply," one of the two officials cited above said on condition of anonymity.