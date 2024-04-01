New ₹500 crore e-mobility scheme kicks in from today. All you need to know
A new 500 crore electric mobility scheme will kick off from today replacing the existing Faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles II scheme which expired on March 31.
Government's Faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles II (FAME II) scheme has come to an end and a new Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 (EMPS 2024) has been rolled out for the next four months i.e. from April to July 2024. The new scheme, with a total outlay of ₹500 crore, aims to promote the purchase of electric two-wheelers (e2W) and three-wheelers (e3W) across the country.