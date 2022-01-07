Govt’s clean cooking scheme may leverage roof-top solar energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged at the COP26 summit in Glasgow in November to cut India’s total projected carbon emission by 1 billion tonnes by 2030, reduce the carbon intensity of the nation’s economy by less than 45% by the end of the decade and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. The commitment also includes meeting half of India’s energy needs from renewable energy by 2030 and increasing non-fossil fuel power generation capacity to 500GW by the end of this decade. The emission control commitments made by India at the COP26 summit are expected to benefit the country in the long-term with new technologies in energy efficiency, carbon reduction and green fuels, according to rating agency ICRA.