Industry
Why India's sugar mills are bitter
Sumant Banerji 10 min read 03 Jan 2024, 06:04 PM IST
Summary
- The government's flip flop on ethanol–first restricting diversion of sugar for the biofuel and then reversing its decision in just 10 days–has left the sugar industry dazed and confused
Every October, as the planet gets ready to celebrate another trip around the sun and mark the definitive start of another revolution, the sugar industry in India is hard at work. Autumn heralds the onset of the sugar season, when sugarcane is ripe for harvesting over large tracts of tropical and subtropical states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Harvesting and crushing of the cane goes on till the onset of summer in April, and the full sugar season ends in September.
