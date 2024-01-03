Why India's sugar mills are bitter

Every October, as the planet gets ready to celebrate another trip around the sun and mark the definitive start of another revolution, the sugar industry in India is hard at work. Autumn heralds the onset of the sugar season, when sugarcane is ripe for harvesting over large tracts of tropical and subtropical states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Harvesting and crushing of the cane goes on till the onset of summer in April, and the full sugar season ends in September.

Another month that is now marked in the diary of every sugar mill owner in the country is November, when the ethanol supply season begins. Ethanol is a renewable fuel made by fermenting plant materials such as sugarcane juice. Because it can be produced aplenty locally and can replace a part of petroleum in transport fuels, thereby reducing India’s dependence on imported crude oil, it has the full backing of the government.

India launched its initiative to blend ethanol with petrol in 2003. The programme has received a lot of support since 2014, and 10% blending was achieved in June 2022. Subsequently, a target for 20% blending was advanced from 2030-31 to 2025-26.

Every year, sugar mill owners eagerly wait for the start of the supply year to figure out what percentage of the sugarcane in their mills can be diverted towards ethanol production.

This year, however, they were in for a shock. On 7 December, the ministry of food processing banned the use of sugarcane juice and syrup for production of ethanol in the current supply year (November-October). This was on the back of the government estimating a fall in sugar production during the season by at least 11.5% due to deficient rainfall in the cane growing areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka, stoking fears of a shortage in supply and a rise in prices. That production of ethanol will bear the brunt of it came as a surprise.

“With the advancement of the programme target of 20% ethanol blending by 2025 from 2030 and a road map to achieve India’s goal of energy self-reliance by 2070, the recent directive is an unexpected move," said Sachin Raole, chief financial officer and director (resources), Praj Industries, a biofuel technology company. “Though we understand the reasoning behind the step, it has taken all the participants by surprise."

Less than 10 days later, though, the same ministry issued a fresh directive reversing the ban but with an overall cap of 1.7 million tonnes (mt) on sugar that can be diverted. It came as a relief for the industry, but still left a bitter aftertaste. According to industry body Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (Isma), 3.1mt of sugar was earlier projected to be diverted towards ethanol production in the current year. The cap forces a realignment and potentially a fall in profitability. More on that later.

“The decision came in the wake of estimates of lower sugar production for 2023-24. But later, based on realistic estimates, the government relaxed its view," said M. Prabhakar Rao, president, Isma. “Sugar is an essential commodity and, therefore, the government’s decision to safeguard food security is of prime importance. We believe it should take any decision based on facts and realistic scenarios."

Sending a message

So, what prompted the government to send that directive and then hastily backtrack? While it is true sugar production is set to fall this year, there is sufficient stock from last year and nothing to suggest an unusual spike in consumption either.

According to Isma, the opening stock of 5.6mt is good enough for over three months of consumption. For the current sugar season (which ends in September 2024), Isma has projected production of 32.4mt, while annual consumption has been pegged at 28.5mt. Over the last few years, more and more sugar has been diverted towards ethanol production—3.8mt in 2022-23 against 3.1mt in 2021-22—but thanks to the government mandate, that number will dwindle to less than half this year. As a result, at the end of the sugar season in September 2024, there will be an estimated closing stock of 7.8mt—higher than the opening balance this year.

Even if 1.4mt of the stock were to be diverted for ethanol, the closing balance would still be higher than the opening balance this year. So, was it a case of overzealous regulation?

“The move was targeted to improve domestic sugar supply. The government is signalling that in future, in the event of a fall in sugar production or lower closing inventories for the sugar season, it may take a similar step," said Pushan Sharma, director-research, Crisil Market Intelligence & Analytics.

If the intention was to keep the industry guessing and make it nervous, then the mission is a success.

“The government should take medium- to long-term measures such as building buffer stocks to the extent of 3-5mt and enhance and stabilize production so that such sudden decisions are not required," said Isma’s Rao. “The ethanol blending programme is also vital to the country’s fuel security and interest and the sugar industry has made substantial financial commitments to augment fuel ethanol capacity, which has increased from about 280 crore litres to 766 crore litres in a short span of five years since 2018."

“While any limitations on the use of raw materials to produce ethanol can bring disruption, commenting on such a futuristic situation is difficult. However, if ethanol prices are remunerative, both the industry and farmers stand to benefit immensely," said Tarun Sawhney, vice chairman and managing director, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd.

“Considering the anticipated decline in sugar production this year, addressing the balance between ethanol production and avoiding a shortfall in the domestic sugar market requires a thoughtful and industry-wide strategy. As an industry, we need to focus on optimizing ethanol production capacities. This involves strategic investments in distillation plants and the diversification of feedstocks," he added.

More ethanol = more profits

The reason for the sugar industry’s eagerness to divert more sugarcane from the mills towards ethanol production is simple and rather obvious: higher profits. Traditionally, sugar mills had little incentive to produce ethanol, as until 2018, when the sugarcane control order of 1966 was amended, ethanol could be produced only through C-heavy molasses—a sugarcane by-product with no sugar residue.

The amendment opened the floodgates for the ethanol economy as it could now be made through sugarcane juice, syrup and B-heavy molasses, which have sucrose content left over. It also allowed the setting up of units specifically for ethanol production, while subsidized loans to the tune of ₹4,440 crore were provided to mills to set up ethanol capacity.

This led to a flurry of investments in the sector. As ethanol production and procurement picked up, so did the blending percentage in gasoline. At the same time, the profitability of sugar mills also improved.

“Sugar mills were making less profits before they diversified into the ethanol segment. Previously, sugar mill margins were largely driven by sugar prices. Any fluctuation in sugar prices would lead to fluctuation in sugar margins. However, after they started selling ethanol, their margins have improved considerably," said Crisil’s Sharma.

How considerable is it? While the minimum support price of sugar is fixed at ₹31 per kg, distilleries get ₹49.41 per litre for ethanol produced from C-heavy molasses, ₹60.73 per litre from B-heavy molasses and ₹65.61 per litre from sugarcane juice or syrup. In terms of outright operating margins, in sugar season 2023, selling sugar directly in the market fetched just 3.7%, while distilleries earned 13.73% from ethanol.

“Ethanol fetches differential pricing based on the feedstock used for its production," said ISMA. “Sugar is produced during 5-6 months in a year, while it is sold for 12-14 months, while ethanol fetches revenue within a few days of supply and helps in maintaining liquidity."

Dampened spirits

View Full Image The policy flip-flop and 1.7 million tonne cap on diversion of sugar stocks for ethanol production have dampened the spirits of the sugar industry, which may cut back on further investments on blending.

Will the policy flip-flop and the unexpected cap on diversion of sugar stocks for ethanol dampen the spirits of the industry? The prospect of similar curbs in the future is certain to plant doubts in the minds of potential investors, at least in the near term.

Of all the ethanol that is needed for blending in the country, distilleries provide over 90% of the supplies. Of this, 73% is from (sugar) molasses-based distilleries while the rest is from grain-based distilleries. The government is encouraging other feedstocks, primarily maize and rice, but their contribution is in single-digit percentages. The onus is primarily on the sugar industry to step up and meet the demand.

Currently, molasses-based distilleries have an installed capacity of 850 crore litres, which is being ramped up to nearly 1,100 crore litres to help meet the 20% blending target by 2025. Isma has estimated an investment of ₹17,500 crore to set up this capacity. The curbs this year may prompt sugar mills to have second thoughts.

If the fear persists, it would be bad news for the sugar industry, which has faced a perpetual market glut. Since it is one of the more remunerative crops, with regular revision of the minimum support price, farmers have the incentive to grow more sugarcane, while mills are duty-bound to crush whatever comes to their gate. Diversion to ethanol is not only more remunerative for mills, but also a way to manage surplus production.

“Considering better sugarcane availability in future, the sugar industry may have the potential to divert more sugar for ethanol and contribute to the blending programme," said Isma’s Rao. “But definitely, sugar companies that have made large investments to enhance their ethanol production capacity are in distress. Their working capital as well as ability to repay loans will suffer."

Like most of the big players in the industry, Triveni Engineering and Industries is also ramping up its ethanol capacity. The company is expanding the distillation capacity at its Sabitgarh (Uttar Pradesh) unit from 660 KLPD (kilo litres per day) to 1,100 KLPD. In the last quarter of this fiscal year, the company is also commissioning a distillery in Rani Nangal (Uttar Pradesh) as part of its ₹460 crore capex for two new plants, with a capacity of 225 KLPD each.

“To meet the aggressive blending target of 20%, the government may need to rectify prices of ethanol produced from both sugarcane and grain-based feedstocks. This is essential to improve project viability and facilitate further additions in distillation capacity," Sawhney added.

Blending targets in danger

A more immediate impact could be on blending targets itself. The industry had anticipated a blending rate of 13-15% in sugar year 2023-24, but following the cap, it is certain to drop. Crisil estimates a 20-25% decline in availability of ethanol, and as a result, the blending percentage for the year could fall below 10%. The shortfall would be to the tune of 250 crore litres—oil marketing companies would need 700 crore litres of ethanol to achieve the 15% blending rate. It would be the first time in seven years that something like this has happened.

Not only would the industry need to play catchup the following year to achieve the stated target of 20% blending in 2025, it puts a question mark over the medium-term target of 30% blending by 2029-30.

“Since ethanol from cane juice forms a considerable share in total ethanol produced in the country, a ban on usage of cane juice for ethanol production would hamper government blending targets, as is the case in ethanol year 24," said Crisil’s Sharma.

“The 30% target is ambitious for India. However, a 20-25% target is achievable with the currently expected growth rate of key feedstocks. Apart from supply side factors, it is also important for the government to pay heed to demand-side factors such as automobiles being able to consume 30% ethanol blended petrol and the plan of automobile makers to launch such vehicles in the near future," he added.

That is another missing piece in the puzzle. The automotive industry has its own misgivings about ethanol blending but is on board for 20% blending. Beyond that, flex fuel technology, which allows vehicles to use blends ranging anywhere between 20% and 85%, would be needed.

“We are all working with a roadmap to introduce flex fuel vehicles. By October-December 2023, we will showcase a tooled-up pilot of flex fuel two-wheelers," TVS chief executive K.N. Radhakrishnan said at an industry event in December 2022, in the presence of road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, who has long been championing the cause of ethanol.

“By September-October 2024, we will work towards mass production of at least one model per manufacturer," he added.

A new year has begun and there is still no sign of TVS’ pilot vehicle. Radhakrishnan need not worry, though; with all the concerns around availability of ethanol, flex fuel vehicles may not be needed at all.