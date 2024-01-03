Why India's sugar mills are bitter

According to Isma, the opening stock of 5.6mt is good enough for over three months of consumption. For the current sugar season (which ends in September 2024), Isma has projected production of 32.4mt, while annual consumption has been pegged at 28.5mt. Over the last few years, more and more sugar has been diverted towards ethanol production—3.8mt in 2022-23 against 3.1mt in 2021-22—but thanks to the government mandate, that number will dwindle to less than half this year. As a result, at the end of the sugar season in September 2024, there will be an estimated closing stock of 7.8mt—higher than the opening balance this year.