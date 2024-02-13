Govt's rooftop solar scheme gets a name; investment pegged at ₹75,000 cr
PM Modi reiterated the government's commitment to providing 300 units of free power to 10 million beneficiary households.
New Delhi: The government on Tuesday officially launched the rooftop solar scheme that was announced in the interim budget. Named PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the scheme is projected to entail an investment of ₹75,000 crore.
