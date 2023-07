New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at promoting renewable energy sources and reducing dependence on fossil fuels, Union minister Piyush Goyal launched a new Sugar-Ethanol portal on Wednesday.

The portal, unveiled during the ‘National Conference of Food Ministers of States/UTs’, aims to enhance the production and utilization of ethanol derived from sugarcane in India.

The conference, organized by the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), brought together key stakeholders to discuss various aspects of foodgrain procurement, distribution, and policy reforms.

Goyal, while addressing the gathering, emphasized the importance of renewable energy and the need for India to transition towards a cleaner and greener future.

With the launch of the sugar-ethanol portal, the government aims to boost the production and consumption of ethanol as an alternative to fossil fuels. Ethanol, derived from sugarcane, can be blended with petrol, reducing the reliance on imported crude oil and contributing to a cleaner environment.

During the conference, the department highlighted the significant role of procurement reforms in ensuring food security and stable prices for essential commodities. Additionally, a demonstration of the ‘Annapurti’ automated multi-commodity grain dispensing machine developed by the UN World Food Programme (UN-WFP) and automatic grain analyzers was conducted, showcasing technological advancements in the procurement and quality checking processes.

The launch of the sugar-ethanol portal comes at a time when the government is actively encouraging the production and consumption of ethanol in the country. In recent years, there has been a concerted effort to promote ethanol blending with petrol as part of the government’s biofuel policy. Ethanol blending not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also provides an additional source of income for farmers by creating a market for surplus sugarcane.

The portal will serve as a comprehensive platform for stakeholders in the sugar and ethanol industries, providing information on policies, regulations, market trends, and the latest developments in the sector. It will facilitate easier access to relevant information and promote collaboration among industry players, policymakers, and researchers.

The conference also focused on strategies to increase the procurement of coarse grains, emphasizing the importance of nutritional security. Various states showcased their best practices in areas such as construction of model fair price shops, e-KYC and de-duplication of ration cards, supply chain automation, and quality assurance measures for fortified rice.