Gram Ujala scheme launched in PM Modi’s constituency Varanasi

According to EESL, India is currently the second-largest LED market in the world by value. The government’s previous Ujala (Unnat Jyoti by Affordable Lighting for All) scheme had cut LED bulb prices to ₹70 apiece from around ₹310 in 2014. Under Gram Ujala, the new scheme, the revenue earned from carbon credits will contribute ₹60 per LED bulb piece, with the balance ₹10 to be paid by the rural consumer.