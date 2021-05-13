Green energy companies get a deadline extension

Mint reported earlier about the government’s plans to take strict action against green energy firms and their promoters leveraging the pandemic as an excuse to exit projects. The government not only plans to blacklist such companies but also censure their promoters, preventing them from taking part in future projects. With some project developers exploring termination of their PPAs without encashment of bank guarantees, the MNRE has taken a dim view of such practices as it can impact India’s green energy plans.