Centre directs energy PSUs to list green energy business
Rituraj Baruah , Gulveen Aulakh 5 min read 26 Sep 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Summary
- As PSU green energy firms attempt IPOs, their business fundamentals will come into focus; therefore, challenges of commissioning of assets on time will have to be addressed.
New Delhi: The Centre has asked state-run energy companies to consider taking their renewable businesses public, two people aware of the development said, at a time of rising markets and keen interest in the sector. The move is in line with the government's plans to create value for itself and shareholders, rather than sell off the asset to private entities.
