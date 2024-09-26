Centre directs energy PSUs to list green energy business

The department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) has identified some potential companies for IPOs, one of the two people cited above said on the condition of anonymity. "Like NTPC's green energy business, there are more that can be taken to market. Some may have to be carved out from the parent units before they're taken to market," the person said. IPOs will fetch better value for the government than a strategic sale, he said, calling the latter a "one-time transaction."