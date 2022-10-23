Green hydrogen, electrolyzer projects may get 12k cr sops

After the National Green Hydrogen Mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2021, India has seen a serious push on both the policy and industry front. Billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have announced mega plans to make India a green hydrogen hub, and state-run Indian Oil Corp Ltd, earlier this year, agreed to partner with clean energy producer ReNew Power and Larsen and Toubro to produce green hydrogen. Several private companies have also announced their forays into green hydrogen. In September, global steelmaker POSCO signed a memorandum of understanding with renewable energy firm Greenko ZeroC to make green hydrogen and pursue opportunities in renewables and other derivatives of green hydrogen.

