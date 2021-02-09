Green hydrogen plant in saudi desert aims to amp up clean power

Green hydrogen plant in saudi desert aims to amp up clean power8 min read . 02:36 PM IST
- Developers behind the world’s largest planned green hydrogen project hope a growing global thirst for emission-free fuels will pay dividends
Can a multibillion-dollar project in the Saudi desert jump-start the demand for green hydrogen, an elusive energy source that could help eliminate carbon emissions from vehicles, power plants and heavy industry?
The allure of hydrogen is undeniable. Unlike oil and natural gas, it doesn’t emit carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases when burned. It’s more easily stored than electricity generated by wind turbines and solar farms, and it can be transported by ship or pipeline. Green hydrogen, which is produced using renewable energy sources, is especially attractive as a fuel. It’s made from water rather than methane or other hydrocarbons.
