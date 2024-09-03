Industry
Green power is all the rage; so why are some of them not finding buyers?
Summary
- The pile-up of unsold power capacity comes at a time India has raised the target for tendering green power projects to 50 GW every year till FY28. Further delays could make power from older projects unattractive, as newer ones with lower tariffs keep coming online.
New Delhi: At a time of soaring ambitions in green power, renewable power capacity totalling nearly 30 GW has failed to find buyers, three people aware of the matter said, as the industry awaits the debut of uniform tariffs and better grid connectivity.
