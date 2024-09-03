Normally, it takes about three to five months for signing PPAs and PSAs, an industry expert said. "In FY24, about 23 GW have already been bid out. As per the target of bidding out 50 GW capacity, about 12.5 GW would have to bid out in each quarter on an average. So, with a timeframe of three to five months, we would see this kind of capacity in the pipeline for which PPAs and PSAs would have to be signed. It's largely to do with the high quantum of bidding which we witnessed since last fiscal, which is unprecedented," the person added on the condition of anonymity.