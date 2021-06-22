India is working on a so-called ‘green tariff’ plan that will help power distribution companies supply electricity generated from clean energy projects at comparatively lower tariffs than from coal and other conventional fuel sources.

The plan, announced by power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh on Tuesday, is set to further burnish India’s green energy credentials, which is running the world’s largest clean energy programme.

“The rules are coming out," Singh said at a curtain-raiser press conference on ‘India’s role as global champion for the Energy Transition theme of the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy 2021.’

Once the plan is implemented, a power distribution company (discom) can exclusively purchase green electricity and supply it at a ‘green tariff’, which will be the weighted average tariff of green energy that the consumer will pay, Singh said.

Currently, the sole option for a large corporate wanting to procure only green power is to contract it from a clean energy developer as has been the case in the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, with distributed renewable energy generation attracting strong investor interest. The discoms currently purchase renewable energy as part their renewable purchase obligations.

The plans come in the backdrop of India’s solar and wind power tariffs hitting an all-time low of ₹1.99 per unit and ₹2.43 per unit, respectively. India aims to achieve 175 gigawatts (GW) of renewable capacity, including 100GW of solar power, by 2022.

The proposed ‘green tariff’ will be slightly lower than that of conventional fuel sources. Singh said the new rules will help ensure that if an industry wants only green power from a developer, then the open access applications will have to be approved within a fortnight.

Open access allows large users of energy, typically those who consume over 1MW, to buy power from the open market, instead of depending on a more expensive grid. However, state discoms have been discouraging clean energy developers from using their power transmission and distribution networks to supply power to third-party and captive users.

Ensuring open access will also likely attract large green electricity consumers to set up captive green energy plants.

According to the Central Electricity Authority, by 2030, India’s power requirement would touch 817GW, more than half of which would be clean energy.

Singh also said that his ministry will shortly issue a policy to promote hydro pump storage schemes. Around 96GW has been identified as a potential capacity for the same. The aim is to use cheap green power during off-peak hours to raise water to a height to store it and then release it into a lower reservoir to generate power when required.

