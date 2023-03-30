Green-Energy Winners and Casualties Are Becoming Easier to Spot3 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 08:27 PM IST
The European Union just moved an important step closer to turning its climate ambitions into law. The impact will be felt well beyond the energy industry.
Politicians across Europe are sharpening their sometimes vague climate policies. While wind and solar stocks are clear winners, the screws are also tightening on industries that have been dragging their heels or selling green dreams.
