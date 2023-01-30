Greenko named title sponsor for maiden Hyderabad E-Prix1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 01:29 PM IST
Fans attending the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix will see home favourites Mahindra Racing and Jaguar TCS Racing compete against two iconic motorsport names – NEOM McLaren Formula E and Maserati MSG Racing – who join the Formula E grid for the first time from this season
New Delhi: Greenko will be the title sponsor of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race to be held next month in Hyderabad, the company said in a statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×