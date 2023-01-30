New Delhi: Greenko will be the title sponsor of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race to be held next month in Hyderabad, the company said in a statement.

Greenko will fully power the event with renewable energy in line with Formula E’s net zero carbon strategy and RE100 commitment to achieve 100% renewable energy for the championship.

“Fans attending the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix will see home favourites Mahindra Racing and Jaguar TCS Racing compete against two iconic motorsport names – NEOM McLaren Formula E and Maserati MSG Racing – who join the Formula E grid for the first time from this season," it said. The 11 teams and 22 drivers will be competing in the all-new GEN3 race car.

Tickets for 11 February event are now available on BookMyShow.

“Greenko will be powering the entire 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix event with renewable energy, making it the first of its kind Net Zero event in the world on this scale. I am excited that one of the world’s greenest cities will host the greenest race, under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Minister K T Rama Rao. We look forward to witnessing history in the making, as India drives towards a sustainable future on 11 February 2023 on the streets of Hyderabad," said Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder of Greenko Group and Ace Group.

“The 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix promises to be a milestone event for motorsport fans across India, and fans tuning in around the world. Greenko will have a global platform to showcase their sustainability credentials as Hyderabad joins iconic world cities such as London, Berlin, Diriyah, Mexico City, Rome and Monaco in hosting the pinnacle of electric motor racing," said Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E.