Greenko named title sponsor for maiden Hyderabad E-Prix

“Greenko will be powering the entire 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix event with renewable energy, making it the first of its kind Net Zero event in the world on this scale. I am excited that one of the world’s greenest cities will host the greenest race, under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Minister K T Rama Rao. We look forward to witnessing history in the making, as India drives towards a sustainable future on 11 February 2023 on the streets of Hyderabad," said Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder of Greenko Group and Ace Group.