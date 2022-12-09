Greenko places lowest bid for energy storage tender by NTPC

India’s electricity storage space is expected to be a vital part of the energy transition. The idea is to store cheap green power during off-peak hours in pump storage projects and release it for consumption when the electricity demand increases. The union government is also trying to leverage India’s hydropower potential to facilitate the world’ largest energy transition, as they offer ideal solution to meet peak load. Large battery storages that store electricity in the form of chemical energy or electrochemical energy and re-convert it to electricity can also help India’ electricity grids, given the intermittent nature of electricity from clean energy sources such as solar and wind.