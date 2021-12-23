Greenko ranked third in US’ Top 100 Green Utilities annual league table

“Greenko and others in the top 10 hold between half and all of their generating capacity in carbon-free technologies. Together, they own about 320 GW or 77% of carbon-free capacity — including 35% in non-hydro renewables, 27% in hydropower and 14% in nuclear. These 10 companies together boast average emissions of just over 100 kg CO2/MWh. This is 85% less than the top 10 companies from 2011, the first year that the widely-watched ranking was published," the statement said.

