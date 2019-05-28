Greenko,  Sterlite  among  5  bidders for Andhra energy storage project

Mumbai: The Andhra Pradesh government has received five bids for building India’s largest energy storage project. The bidders include renewable energy firms Greenko and private power transmission company Sterlite Power, a person said, requesting anonymity.

In February, Transmission Corp. of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (APTransco) had invited expressions of interest from companies for long-term supply of a power storage solution that could be connected to the state electricity grid. The requirement was to build an “energy shifting solution" of 400MW and 8 hours of discharge per day (3,200 MWh) that would be operational from October 2021.

Since peak power generation and consumption happen at different times of the day, grids use “energy shifting solutions" to regulate the flow of electricity, move power away from the grid during periods of low demand and back to the grid when consumption picks up. APTransco’s tender wants a cost-effective energy shifting solution for grid stability. The discom will pay fixed annual charges to the developer.

According to the person cited above, out of the five bids, two are for pumped storage, a solution that stores and generates energy by moving water between two reservoirs of different elevations, while the other three bids are solutions using batteries.

Both Greenko and APTransco did not respond to emails seeking comment. A spokesperson for Sterlite Power said: “We do not comment on ongoing bids or speculations. (But) the energy storage solutions help by storing energy at times of high RE (renewable energy) generation and returning it to the grid at time of peak demand...It’s high time for India to adopt the same."