Greenko ties up with Italy’s Snam for setting up green hydrogen JV in India

NEW DELHI: Sovereign funds GIC Holdings Pte. Ltd and ADIA-backed Greenko has tied up with Italy’s Snam S.p.A. for setting up an equal joint venture (JV) for developing ‘green hydrogen’ business in India.

This development comes in the backdrop of state-run Solar Energy Corp. of India looking to invite bids to build green hydrogen plants, which will use renewable energy sources as reported by Mint earlier.

Snam which was earlier owned by Italian energy major Eni SpA has the largest gas pipeline network in Europe and plans to invest euro 6.5 billion in new energy transition businesses such as sustainable mobility, bio-methane and hydrogen. Greenko on its part has an ambitious plan regarding the green hydrogen business by leveraging its 6.5GW operational clean energy portfolio.

These plants will produce hydrogen gas by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyzer that may be fed by wind power or solar power. This comes in the backdrop of the single-largest foreign clean energy investment announcement in India made by Japan’s ORIX Corp. for $980 million in Greenko for a 17% stake.

"Through the agreement, the two companies will be able to collaborate on the study of hydrogen production methods from renewables, on the design of hydrogen-ready infrastructure and on potential final applications in both industry and transport, including fuel cell mobility," Greenko said in a statement.

"Out of the long list of potential applications, there is a strong push globally in applications like Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles and energy storage. In the near term, the clear opportunity in Hydrogen is in the large industrial applications like steel, refining, methanol and ammonia. Green-H2 creates an attractive value-addition opportunity for the growing RE sector, creating a new offtake segment with multi-GW potential," the statement added.

Seen as a next-generation fuel, hydrogen is emission-free and has three times higher energy content per unit mass than petrol. It is increasingly being viewed as a preferred fuel source for transport and storage.

India has been rapidly expanding clean energy capacity at low tariffs. Apart from reducing dependence on fossil fuels, these green hydrogen plants will also provide grid-scale storage solutions, resolving electricity transmission and evacuation-related problems for clean energy projects, and provide feedstock for ammonia production.

A number of Indian public and private sector firms including NTPC Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation and Acme Solar among others are also looking at hydrogen as a new business opportunity.

“The proposed Greenko-Snam JV will work in the areas of hydrogen production from renewables, and design hydrogen-ready infrastructure for storage and mobility," said the person cited above.

Clean energy projects now account for more than a fifth of India’s installed power generation capacity. India seeks to produce 100GW from solar projects and 60GW from wind power plants by March 2022.

Snam has operations in Albania, Austria, China, France, Greece, United Arab Emirates, and UK and recently inked agreements with Italy’ state railway—FS Italiane for hydrogen-powered rail transport. The firm listed on the FTSE MIB index of the Italian Stock Exchange has also joined hands with UK’ ITM Power for a ‘green hydrogen’ joint partnership.

Greenko has a current asset base of $8 billion and an operational 6.5 GW solar, wind and hydrogen capacity. It has been looking at getting into new areas of energy transition such as battery storage wherein it aims to invest around $1 billion. The strategy includes a plan to produce lithium-ion batteries in India for power grid-scale applications and electric vehicles. The Hyderabad-based company and AES Corp. of the US have emerged as front-runners to acquire Massachusetts, US-based NEC Energy Solutions in a deal potentially valued at around $300 million, Mint reported earlier.

Greenko is also building power storage projects with total capacity of 7.2 GW across six states in India as part of its plan to provide on-demand power from wind and solar projects, and is also partnering with state run NTPC Ltd to develop ‘round-the-clock’ power supply. It also wants to be present in the electricity distribution scape and had submitted non-binding offer to buy Reliance Infrastructure Ltd’s Delhi electricity distribution businesses.

Hydrogen has also become a new area of cooperation between India and the US, with a public-private Hydrogen Task Force being set up for the same. This comes at a time when Democrat Joe Biden has promised a ‘Clean Energy Revolution’ that includes ensuring that the US “reaches net-zero emissions no later than 2050", recommitting to the Paris Agreement on the first day of his administration, and “a federal investment of $1.7 trillion over the next ten years."

