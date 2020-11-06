Greenko ties up with Italy’s Snam for setting up green hydrogen JV in India

Greenko has a current asset base of $8 billion and an operational 6.5 GW solar, wind and hydrogen capacity. It has been looking at getting into new areas of energy transition such as battery storage wherein it aims to invest around $1 billion. The strategy includes a plan to produce lithium-ion batteries in India for power grid-scale applications and electric vehicles. The Hyderabad-based company and AES Corp. of the US have emerged as front-runners to acquire Massachusetts, US-based NEC Energy Solutions in a deal potentially valued at around $300 million, Mint reported earlier.