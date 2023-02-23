GreenLine Logistics deploys 35 LNG trucks at Dalmia Cement

“We are proud to be the chosen partner of Dalmia Cement in their journey to decarbonise their heavy trucking and will be investing ₹250 cr to enable transition of 10% of their fleet to LNG by March 2024. Given the higher order of magnitude of a range of toxic emissions from heavy trucking, it is crucial for corporates to focus on reducing emissions from this aspect of their business operations,“ said Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine.