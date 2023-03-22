‘Greenwashing’ Targeted in Latest European Regulatory Push2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Proposed rules require companies to provide scientific evidence to back up eco-friendly labels
European officials rolled out proposals aimed at forcing companies to back up environmental and sustainability claims they make over consumer products with scientific evidence, part of a broad regulatory push that—like similar efforts in technology—could set precedents for corporate rules elsewhere.
