Mumbai: A second term for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has brought forth hope for the oil and gas sector which wants its fortunes revived too, in this second term.

While analysts say the re-election of NDA will be credit neutral for the domestic oil and gas sector, company officials say they are expecting reforms wherein the sector is brought under the ambit of goods and services tax (GST), work on the city gas distribution sector is expedited and the biofuels get a hard push and help rein-in the oil import bill.

"Work that was moving slowly due to the election mode, we are hoping is expedited now. We want the government to bring natural gas under the ambit of GST and expect that the work on the city gas distribution segment picks up," said a senior official from a city gas distribution company, on the condition of anonymity.

The industry believes that bringing natural gas in the ambit of GST would make the transport (of natural gas) across the country more efficient. India is expected to double its LNG import infrastructure in five years and along with China, will be the prominent drivers of natural gas demand. India is also using LNG to meet its increasing needs to secure energy supply. LNG’s share of India’s total gas supply mix exceeded 50% for the first time in 2018, according to the Shell LNG Outlook 2019.

"GST will be the number one priority for the government. However, the rates need to be decided judiciously as it is challenging to implement the same for auto fuels. Bringing natural gas, in the GST ambit should not be a challenge, however," said K Ravichandran, Senior Vice President at ICRA.

Also, the exploration and production sector saw a few announcements when the government finished its last term. And the industry is hoping these could be taken to conclusion. So that work can start off in earnest. "Our import dependence is going up year after year and we need to look into ways of increasing self-sufficiency and reducing imports. In this regard, facilitating faster regulatory clearances will speed up exploration," added Ravichandran.

Oil companies which have seen their financials strained due to debt-funded consolidations among the PSUs, large dividend payouts and shares buyback, and intervention in the pricing of auto fuels when crude prices were ruling high, seek reprieve from this circle now.

The interim budget presented this February had proposed a capital outlay of ₹93,639 crore for 2019-20, lowest in the last four financial years, by the state-owned oil and gas companies in India.

The spending is less than last fiscal year’s outlay of ₹94,438 crore, while it was ₹1.32 trillion in the previous year. In 2016-17, it was ₹1.04 trillion, while in 2015-16 it was at ₹97,223 crore, according to the Expenditure Budget document of 2019.

On the city gas distribution front, where investments of as much as ₹1.1 trillion is expected over the next decade, companies expect that work will be expedited.

At present, 31 companies are developing CGD networks across 81 geographical locations in 21 states and Union territories, supplying clean cooking fuel in the form of piped natural gas (PNG) to about four million households. The government, which plans to provide 10 million PNG connections, has introduced stringent emission levels for vehicles and plans to develop green corridors to reduce India’s carbon footprint.

There are about 60,000 fuel retail stations and around 1,500 CNG stations across India, but it is the sheer reach and loyalty of customers that the CGD companies are banking on.

Also, CGD has been accorded the highest priority in gas allocation while allocating 100% domestic gas for the domestic PNG and CNG segments.

Biofuel is another segment which awaits a hard push from the government. "We expect the new government to accelerate the implementation of the Bio-fuels policy. It has a lot of promise," said the head of the alternative energy segment in a company.

With a view to reduce dependence on conventional fuels, increase farmers' income and increase the use of biofuels in the country, the oil ministry had last year unveiled the new bio-fuel policy wherein the aim is to roll out 5,000 Compressed Bio-Gas plants in a phased manner, with 250 plants by the year 2020, 1,000 plants by 2022 and 5,000 plants by 2025, at an investment of around ₹1.7 lakh crore.