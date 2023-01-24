GST compensation cess may support carbon storage plan3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:44 PM IST
- The move is expected to be part of the proposed carbon capture utilization and storage policy
- CCUS involves capturing CO2 from polluting industries such as cement, iron and steel
NEW DELHI : The government may use the goods and services tax (GST) compensation cess for a clean energy fund to help access low-cost finance as part of India’s carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) policy that is currently in the works, said two people aware of the development.
