GST council meet today: Will petrol, diesel come under GST?

“Fuel prices continue to rise and the complex and high rates of the indirect tax levy are one of the contributors to the rising prices. Currently, states charge VAT on petrol and diesel, which is on a value after adding the excise duty charged by the Centre. It leads to tax-on-tax or cascading effect, leading to higher cost. Every distributor will pass this cost onto the consumers, thus negatively affecting them. With GST, this issue gets resolved as a common levy by the Centre and states allows the input tax credit to be claimed available to such distributors. Ultimately, the prices will reduce. Several states are heavily dependent on tax revenues on fuel. It could force the GST Council to keep the GST rate at a peak of 28% (CGST+SGST) with a possible levy of cess until a few years to compensate some states for the loss they may incur. While current taxes account for almost 50% of the fuel price, the highest GST rate inclusive of cess can not exceed 40%. However, considering that excise duty and VAT put together is still more than what can be levied, the consumers will be paying a lesser price than they are currently paying for it, benefitting from such a move," Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO - Clear said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}