Gujarat announces new solar policy

India aims to have 175 gigawatt (GW) of clean energy capacity by 2022, including 100GW from solar projects. Of this, 40 GW is to come from solar rooftop projects. However, India’ solar rooftop projects haven’t taken off. The government on its part is trying to promote solar rooftop, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently calling for each state to have at least one "solar city" whose electricity needs would be met entirely through rooftop solar power.