Mumbai: Pune-based h2e Power Systems, part of the Poonawalla Group, is developing India’s first totally integrated hydrogen fuel cell three-wheeler using PEM (proton-exchange membrane) fuel cell and innovative hydrogen cylinders, the company said on Friday.

These three-wheelers are being developed in collaboration with Canada-based Hydrogen in Motion under an Indo-Canadian program funded by Gita, a public-private partnership between Technology Development Board, Department of Science & Technology, and CII.

This innovative solution will bring a zero-emission public transport vehicle, which would be competitive on costs with other technologies, the company said.

Sidharth R Mayur, founder, and managing director, h2e Power Systems said, “We are already producing Green Hydrogen from our Electrolysers and now developing a 3-Wheeler concept for inter-city public and goods transport using Green Hydrogen."

h2e has products both in the stationary segment for power generation and to produce green hydrogen and also in the mobility sector. The hydrogen fuel cell three-wheeler presents a very interesting use case for fuel cells and green hydrogen.

“India is a natural market for our low-pressure high-density swappable Hydrogen tanks H2M technology can really be instrumental in Hydrogen Fuel Cell adoption and address India’s energy needs with zero-emission technology. Our partnership with h2e is the beginning of a rollout of a diversity of products and applications in motive and stationary fields with our combined Hydrogen products," said Grace Quan, CEO of Hydrogen In Motion.

