Hardeep Puri meets SIBUR Holding chairman to discuss petrochem possibilities

India has been leaning on its old energy partner Russia as part of the strategy of diversifying its energy basket with crude oil supplies from non-Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) sources. India signed the first term contract for crude oil sourcing from Russia in February last year, with IOC and Russian oil company Rosneft inking the agreement for 2 million metric tonnes (mmt) of Urals grade crude. India is also looking to invest in Rosneft’s Vostok project.