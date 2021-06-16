Hiranandani Energy (H-Energy) today signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Petrobangla for a long-term supply of re-gasified LNG from India to Bangladesh through a cross-border natural gas pipeline, the company said in a statement.

H-Energy was authorized by Petroleum and Natural gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), the regulatory body in India, to build its own and operate Kanai Chatta-Shrirampur natural gas pipeline connecting H-Energy’s LNG terminal in West Bengal passing through various regions of the state and further connecting to the Bangladesh border, to enable cross border supply of re-gasified LNG into Bangladesh. H-Energy is the only company to have received authorization from PNGRB to lay a pipeline to the Bangladesh border, the company said.

Darshan Hiranandani, CEO of H-Energy said, “This is a key milestone in the future of Indo Bangladesh energy cooperation. Our objective is to deliver environmentally friendly, safe, and economical energy to the state of West Bengal and to Western Bangladesh. Thanks to the efforts of all stakeholders, most permissions are in place and we shall see important milestone after milestone in this project happen at a rapid pace."

H-Energy’s wholly-owned subsidiary HE Marketing private will be responsible for sourcing LNG and for supplying R-LNG to Petrobangla. Within Bangladesh, Petrobangla will supply this re-gasified LNG to gas-based power producers and other gas consumers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.