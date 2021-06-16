H-Energy signs MoU with Petrobangla for supply of re-gasified LNG to Bangladesh

H-Energy was authorized by Petroleum and Natural gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), the regulatory body in India, to build its own and operate Kanai Chatta-Shrirampur natural gas pipeline connecting H-Energy’s LNG terminal in West Bengal passing through various regions of the state and further connecting to the Bangladesh border, to enable cross border supply of re-gasified LNG into Bangladesh. H-Energy is the only company to have received authorization from PNGRB to lay a pipeline to the Bangladesh border, the company said.

