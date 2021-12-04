High gas and coal prices keep renewable-energy rollout on track

The case for building more renewable-energy production still adds up because of higher power prices. Wholesale electricity prices have risen across the world—by more than double in the U.K., Spain and Germany—driven partly by a global bidding war for gas, coal and other fuels used in heating and power. These price changes have little impact on the economics of existing wind or solar farms, which often sell their first 10 to 25 years of power at contracted rates, but it has improved the terms agreed for new projects.

