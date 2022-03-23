High gasoline prices have consumers thinking electric

Shares of EV companies, which fell from their record highs in late 2021 amid waning congressional support for the Biden administration’s clean-energy proposals, reflect the shift in consumer interest. Tesla Inc. is up more than 20% in the past few weeks, though it remains about 25% below the high it reached in early November. Plug Power Inc., which makes hydrogen and fuel-cell systems, is up more than 50% since the 52-week low it hit in January.