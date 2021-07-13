MUMBAI: The double-whammy of both global oil and gas prices surging is threatening to dim the chances of a sustained energy demand recovery that India is expecting after a long period of slow growth, clouding the outlook for spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) and crude oil purchases, according to S&P Global Platts.

With global oil prices surging to pre-pandemic levels, retail gasoline prices in many Indian states have soared past ₹100 per litre.

However, the international price of oil is not solely responsible for high domestic retail prices; domestic taxes also account for a large portion.

"India's oil demand is recovering as the covid situation in the country has improved. Although high fuel prices could slow its recovery somewhat, we expect oil prices to ease in the coming months as summer driving demand starts to wane, and with the likely return of Iranian barrels and higher US supply to weigh on balances," said Lim Jit Yang, adviser for Asia-Pacific oil markets at S&P Global Platts Analytics.

Platts Analytics expects dated Brent prices to average around $77 per barrel this month before easing toward $66 per barrel by the end of the year.

The Platts West India Marker, or WIM, was assessed at $13.029/MMBtu on July 9, compared with $11.450/MMBtu a month ago and $9.325/MMBtu two months earlier.

Jeff Moore, manager for Asian LNG Analytics at Platts, said India had shown some unwillingness to take LNG at such high prices, mostly in the form of unawarded tenders, adding that LNG imports fell by 13% in June compared to year-ago levels to reach 87 million cubic metres per day.

"However, given the resurgence in economic activity as the country recovers from the recent wave of covid-19 lockdowns, imports are still expected to pick up from June's level in the months ahead to average more than 90 million cubic metres per day in Q3," Moore said.

