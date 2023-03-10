High price power market, surplus power portal launched1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 04:18 PM IST
The Centre has crafted a multi-pronged strategy to ensure adequate availability of power during the summer months. As part of the strategy, government would commission more coal-based power plants and run gas-based units to meet the surge in demand.
New Delhi: The Union ministry of power has launched a High Price Day Ahead Market and Surplus Power Portal (PUShP), an initiative to ensure greater availability of power during the peak demand season, an official statement said on Friday.
