High price power market, surplus power portal launched

Last year, the ministry of power after taking note of the fact that on some days prices on the electricity exchange had gone up to ₹20, had given directions to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to cap prices at ₹12 on the exchange, so that there is no profiteering. The cap was imposed from 1 April 2022 inthe Day Ahead Market & Real Time Market, and then in all segments from 6 May 2022. According to the ministry, the move rationalized the price for buyers.

