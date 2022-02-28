OPEN APP
Higher coal, natural gas production pushes core sector output by 3.7 % in Jan 2022
Production of eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 3.7% in January 2022 against a growth of 1.3% in the same month last year over higher coal and natural gas production in the country, data made available by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Monday.

The core sector industries had grown by 4.1% in December 2021.

However, production of crude oil declined by 2.4% while that of fertilizers slipped by 2% in January 2022 against the comparable period last year. The eight core industries hold 40.27% weight in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

In what could be a sign of revival in the construction sector, cement production jumped by 13.6% while steel production rose by 2.8 %. Coal production also went up by 8.2%. 

Electricity generation logged a slight increase of 0.5% in January 2022 over January 2021. The production of Petroleum Refinery Products, the sector with the highest weightage (28.04%) in the index, increased by 3.7%. 

The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity -- came in at 11.6% during April-January this fiscal as against a contraction of 8.6% during the comparable period last fiscal.

