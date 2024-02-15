Higher global oil supply set to satisfy demand increase, IEA says

“Global oil demand growth is losing momentum," it said in its monthly report. The slowdown was well under way last year, when demand growth fell to 1.8 million barrels a day in the fourth quarter from 2.8 million barrels a day in the third quarter, according to the agency. This year, growth is forecast to decelerate even further to 1.4 million barrels a day in the first quarter and 1 million barrels a day in the second quarter.