Higher prices help oil cos in Q1; windfall tax to keep lid on profit

On the positive side, softer crude prices are favourable for the Indian economy and, in turn, markets. However, it may not be good news for upstream oil producers such as ONGC and Oil India. The earnings of state-run oil producers depend on oil and gas realizations and production volumes, but after the windfall tax, the euphoria around crude realizations is already behind. On the production front, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd is seeing stable domestic production volumes, and its subsidiaries saw lower June quarter production, which was attributed to Russian oil sanctions.

